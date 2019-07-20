wrestling / News
WWE News: Bret Hart Reportedly Turned Down Raw Reunion Appearance, WWE Now at Comic-Con, Monday’s Photo Shoot
– Bret Hart will not be at the Raw Reunion show, having turned down an appearance request. Figure Four Daily reports that Hart was asked but declined. The reson for his saying no isn’t known.
– The latest WWE Now has Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston and more at San Diego Comic-Con:
– Here is the synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot series, which airs on the Network after Raw:
It’s a photographic journey with ‘The Best In The World’, as Shane McMahon reveals moments throughout his life in sports-entertainment!
