Bret Hart Responds to Update From Natalya on Ankle Injury

– As noted, Monday’s episode of Raw will feature an update on Natalya after she appeared to hurt her ankle on last Monday’s show. Also, Natalya wrote on Twitter, “Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly. It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE”

Later on, Natalya’s uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, wished his niece a speedy recovery via Facebook. Hart wrote, “I’m wishing Natalya a speedy recovery after her ankle surgery yesterday, I’m looking forward to her carrying on the Hart Foundation tradition of reigning as WWE tag champions.”