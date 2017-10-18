Bret Hart Reveals He Offered To Work Backstage With WWE, Says He Could Have Made Lesnar vs. Triple H at WM29 Awesome

– Bret Hart recently appeared on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Offering to WorkFor WWE: “I hesitated on that for a long time; it was about four years ago I went up to them and threw the ball at them, made that pitch that I would give them ideas and help with the writing of the shows, creation of the matches and how storylines would go and so forth,” Hart explained. “I think I would be really good for them, but I sort of made the offer, but the way it was thrown back at me was about the schedule; I was letting them know that I didn’t want to be on the road everyday but that I could fly in for TV, and I think I left with letting them know that I can fly in for TV and never heard from them. Vince [McMahon] and Triple H thanked me for the offer and we left it at that.”

On The Schedule Being The Issue: “It could be figured, and worked out. It’s not impossible. I can go anywhere. Sometimes a change of scenery might be fun, but I’m also very happy where I am at,” he said. “I have a beautiful house, and life, but you know, working on Monday Night Raw might sound good for me, but realistically maybe they need more; they look at their agents: Mike Rotunda, Arn Anderson, whoever they are, they’re on the road all the time with all that consistency and commitment, and I don’t really have that which is why I most likely haven’t gotten a call. I want to be a helper but don’t want to give my life away for it.”

On The Lesnar vs. Triple H Match at WrestleMania 29: “I remember showing up at WrestleMania 29 where Brock Lesnar and Triple H wrestled, and I remember thinking that i had so many ideas that they could have done in their match,” he explained. “I remember seeing them talking and working out their match, and I thought to myself that I should go over there and talk to them because I had some ideas. I talked myself into not doing it, but then I watched the match—but my quote on that match became famous now where I gave it a 4 out of 10, but it was a 4 out of 10 match, it was nothing special. I remember thinking, I could have made that match really awesome, and give them a few things where it could have really taken that match up a few notches, so I know that there is a potential there to pass on some wisdom. I regretted that I didn’t do it, and I think a lot of my criticism on that match are misunderstood, which is perceived to be that I am trying to tear down Triple H, but that wasn’t what I was trying to say; I just believe that I could have made that match better.”