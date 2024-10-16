– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart commented on his recent WWE Raw appearance in Calgary last month, where he shared the ring with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Gunther also used a heel crack about Goldberg during the segment.

When asked about when he found out about making the WWE Raw appearance, Bret Hart commented (via Fightful), “Maybe four, five days ahead of time. They called and asked me if I wanted to go down, and I was like, ‘What else am I doing?’ It was really special. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction. Of course it’s been a long time since I was walked out in front of a Calgary crowd.”

During their promo segment, Gunther said that Hart was his second favorite wrestler behind Goldberg to generate heat. Hart said on the line, “I think Bill got off light.”

Gunther is scheduled for action next month at WWE Crown Jewel. He will face Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.