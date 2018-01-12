Bret Hart, Ric Flair and More Added to WrestleCon 2018

– WrestleCon has announced twenty-one new names that will be present at this year’s convention, which takes place over WrestleMania weekend. The names include Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Cowboy Bob Orton, Scott Hall, Tenille “Emma” Dashwood, Brooke Adams, Francine, Daffney, Hardcore Holly, D’Lo Brown, Christy Hemme, Gail Kim, Lanny Poffo, Will Ospreay, Velvet Sky, Larry Hennig, Rosa Mendes, Madison Rayne, Winter, Penta 0M and John Cena Sr.

The newly-announced stars join the previously-announced Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Road Warrior Animal, Teddy Long, Tony Atlas, and Paul Orndorff as well as Eric Bischoff, Demolition, Rick & Scott Steiner, Brutus Beefcake, Billy Gunn, Savio Vega, Los Boriquas, Mongo McMichael, Hernandez, Kevin Sullivan, The Headbangers, Jazz, Rodney Mack, Sabu, Shane Douglas, Mil Muertes, Drago, Thunder Rosa, Marty Elias, Saraya Knight, Allie, Sienna, Rosemary, Laurel Van Ness and SoCal Val for appearances at the convention.

You can find more about the convention here.