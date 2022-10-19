Bret Hart Said He’d Wrestle One Last Match If He Were Healthy

During an autograph signing with K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Bret Hart said that he would try to wrestle one last match at his age if he were healthy enough to do it. Hart has had a number of issues over the years and can’t wrestle as a result.

He said: “If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff. If I never had a stroke, maybe. Let’s just say I was healthy, at my age, I’d go back. I would have taken it pretty seriously. I would have wrestled a lot more over the last ten years if I hadn’t been hurt. All of the dream matches that everyone talks about, I would have loved to done all of them. Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton.”