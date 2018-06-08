Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Bret Hart Says Eric Bischoff is The Stupidest Guy He Ever Met, Tyler Breeze Shares Throwback Photos of Cesaro, Preview For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bret Hart Big Event

– Bret Hart and his time in WCW was the recent focal point on Eric Bischoff‘s new podcast, 83 Weeks. While doing an interview, Hart responded with some harsh words for Bischoff…

– Tyler Breeze shared some old school pictures of Cesaro in honor of Throwback Thursday…

@wwecesaro

A post shared by Tyler Breeze (@mmmgorgeous) on

@wwecesaro

A post shared by Tyler Breeze (@mmmgorgeous) on

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV…

* IWGP Junior. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA
* Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Suzuki-gun

article topics :

Bret Hart, Eric Bischoff, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading