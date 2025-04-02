Bret Hart Says He Found Out About WrestleMania 13 Match Induction Months Ago

WWE’s 2025 Hall of Fame class will break new ground by inducting matches, with the iconic Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart “I Quit” match from WrestleMania 13 leading the way.

During an interview on the Ariel Helwani Show (per Fightful), Hart was asked about the moment he learned of this unprecedented induction.

“I found out a few months ago that it was going to happen, but you never know. It’s never going to happen until it happens. I just found out a few days that the announcement came out. That verified that it was going to happen for me. It’s a big honor. I’m really quite proud of that match and the work that I had with Steve Austin. If you ask me in truth if I thought there was a better match somewhere, I don’t think there has been a better match. It was magic, what we did that night. When they told me they were going to induct that match, I was like, ‘Well, they should.’ It was maybe the best match ever,” stated Hart.