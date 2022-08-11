Bret Hart Says He’s ‘Surprised’ And ‘Kinda Sad’ About Vince McMahon’s Retirement

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Bret Hart reacted to the news that Vince McMahon has retired from the WWE, which was announced last month. Following the news, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H is now the head of creative and talent relations.

Hart said: “Like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised. I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon. I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going [through], but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever’s happened. I think his loss, or his absence from the business, will be sorely missed.“