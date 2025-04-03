Bret Hart May Start Second Book Talking About His 2010 WWE Return

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Bret Hart spoke about writing a second book and said he may start it talking about his WWE return back in 2010. Hart returned to the company after over a decade away, eventually wrestling Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania and winning the US title.

He said: “Yeah, I think so. I’m still working on it and playing with it in my head. I don’t know that I have much more wrestling to talk about, although I think I have some very interesting chapters about when I came back in 2010 and did that whole storyline with Vince. A lot of people don’t rate it that much or some people thought it was really bad or not very good stuff, pro wrestling-wise, but I loved the stuff I did with Vince in that time period. I was grateful for the opportunity to come back and re-write my ending so there wasn’t quite the…I found once I left WWF and retired from wrestling around 2000, it was always a bad ending and everything they talk to me about was stuff that triggered bad feelings and bad emotions. ‘Was the screw job a work? It was all pretend.’ Scott Hall and different guys circulated this idea that it was all planned out, that me and Vince planned the whole screw job and it was never real, which is not true. I was always really frustrated that that was the final chapter in my career and life in wrestling. When that whole opportunity presented itself with Vince, I knew it was a chance to re-write the ending a little bit. I don’t know if the greatest ending, it wasn’t the greatest wrestling I ever did, but at the same time, it was a lot of fun and I enjoyed every bit of it and I wouldn’t change any of it. It was an important page for me to turn the corner and move on, get on with my life. I’ve never been asked much about the screw job and whether it was real since then even thought you’d think you’d get bothered by that even more. I love the storyline that I did with Vince and I thought some of the stuff we did was really good and I thought the final match that I had at WrestleMania was everything you could hope for under the circumstances. I was always really proud of it. I love how it ended and what we did. I would love to write about that. In fact, that would probably be the opening chapter of my second book if I can get the time to focus on it and write about that.“