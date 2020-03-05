wrestling / News

Bret Hart Set for Next Episode of The Broken Skull Sessions

March 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bret Hart Big Event 350 Days

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be the guest on the next episode of the Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will debut on March 16 as part of #316 Day celebrating Stone Cold Steve Austin fro the WWE. As previously reported, Austin is also scheduled to appear on the March 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Broken Skull Sessions will feature an in-depth interview between the fellow WWE Hall of Famers. Per the official press release on Austin 3:16 Day:

Additionally on 3/16, WWE Network will stream a marathon of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart, where the two icons will discuss their historic rivalry that culminated in one of the greatest matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 13.

