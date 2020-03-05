Bret Hart Set for Next Episode of The Broken Skull Sessions

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be the guest on the next episode of the Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will debut on March 16 as part of #316 Day celebrating Stone Cold Steve Austin fro the WWE. As previously reported, Austin is also scheduled to appear on the March 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Broken Skull Sessions will feature an in-depth interview between the fellow WWE Hall of Famers. Per the official press release on Austin 3:16 Day: