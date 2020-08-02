Bret Hart Shares Tribute to the Late Mark ‘Rollerball’ Rocco

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart shared a tribute to the late British wrestler, MarK “Rollerball” Rocco, who passed away last week. You can read the tribute written by Bret Hart below:

“Goodbye to probably the all time hardest working British wrestler Mark “Rollerball” Rocco. When he wrestled the Dynamite Kid back in the 70’s and 80’s it was incredible to watch. Like two pinballs flying all over the place at a pace nobody could top. Mark was a wonderful guy and a one of a kind performer. I’m so glad I got to know him and work with him. He was truly special.”