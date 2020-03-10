Bret Hart Slams Hulk Hogan As ‘Phony’ During Live Q&A

Bret Hart is known for getting right to the point with his opinions, and during a live Q&A he shared his unbridled, succinct thoughts on Hulk Hogan. Hart was doing a Q&A on social media yesterday when he was asked his opinion on Hogan, who he’s had quite the antipathy for for years.

Asked the question, as you can see below, Hart casually answers, “Do I like Hulk Hogan? No, I don’t. I think he is a phony piece of s**t.”

During a Q&A at Starrcast in Las Vegas last year, Hart recalled when his issues with Hogan began which was at WrestleMania IX where Hogan came out after Hart lost the WWF Championship to Yokozuna and beat Yoko in seconds to win the title. Hart said Hogan leveraged Vince McMahon for his contract to get another title run and told Hart about the title win, “I’m happy to return the favor anytime.” That of course never happened. Hart called Hogan “the biggest liar of all time” during that Q&A.