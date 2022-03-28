Bret Hart Reflects On Steve Austin Match At WWE WrestleMania 13, Talks Austin Wrestling At WrestleMania 38

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bret Hart reflected on his match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 and shared his thoughts on Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Here are some highlights:

Bret Hart on Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m proud of him. It takes a lot of courage to come back and do what he’s trying to do. I’ll be there to cheer him on.”

On his match with Austin at WrestleMania 13: “The funniest thing about that match, and it will probably surprise people, is that we ran out of ideas when we tried to map out the match. It was all submissions, so there was no one-two-kickout. Taking away the pin falls removed a lot of the element of suspense. But we’d always had great chemistry, so we entered the match with confidence. If you look at our match from the Survivor Series in ’96, some people argue that was an even better match. What we had was a storyline and two characters who were destined to cross paths. At that time, Steve was becoming a huge force and was just about ready to break through to a level that few wrestlers ever reach. I was lucky to be there at the right place and right time with him. The match with Steve, that’s the greatest song I ever sang. When I watch it back, I wouldn’t change a thing. I still love seeing that spot where I’m punching the daylights out of Steve in the corner and he kicks me in the groin. It was a beautiful, violent piece of art. Working with Steve was easy, it was fun, and it was memorable.”