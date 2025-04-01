Bret Hart Still Watches Wrestling, Says Current Era Is More Promo & Character-Centric

Bret Hart still watches wrestling when he can, and he gave his thoughts on the business as it is today. Hart spoke about his watching modern wrestling in his appearance on The Ariel Helwani SHow and said that he does still try to catch PPVs.

“I try to,” Hart said (per Fightful). “I try to watch the pay-per-views. I find, in a lot of wrestlers, and I won’t name anybody, but I find the wrestlers are more actors pretending to be wrestlers today than actual wrestlers. I miss the ruggedness of the characters. Guys like Curt Hennig, myself, Dynamite Kid. That whole era of wrestlers that broke into the business in the late ’70s and early ’80s. We were from the Harley Race, Terry Funk generation, trying to copy them or mimic them. That’s why I think the ’90s was the best era of wrestling. When I watch some of that old ’90s wrestling, it was really good stuff.”

He continued, “I find that today’s wrestling is a little bit more about promos and your character on TV and not so much your work rate. I like guys that throwback a little bit more to the work rate. Roman Reigns is a guy that tries really hard to earn the respect of my generation and be more realistic and more credible and believable, not so much an actor. I find that, especially AEW, I find they are mostly actors trying to pretend to be wrestlers and they gotta get on with real wrestling and quit acting so much.”

Hart’s match with Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as the first “Immortal Moment” induction.