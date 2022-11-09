Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match Had 25 Minutes Left After Screwjob

Bret Hart is part of one of the most infamous wrestling matches ever in the Montreal Screwjob, and he revealed that the match still had a ton of time left when the infamous moment happened. Hart recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the 25th anniversary of the Survivor Series 1997 match, and you can check out some highlights below:

On how the match could have gone if not for the Screwjob: “We had another 25 minutes. The match was already good, and we hadn’t even hit our stride… Even when we didn’t get along, Shawn and I always had great chemistry together in the ring. When we worked together, we wanted to be flawless, and we didn’t get along, and that added to the intensity. When I clothesline Shawn over the top rope and we brawl and fight outside the ring, I could tell it was going to be a really special match. It was very competitive.”

On the match just getting started: “That match was just starting. All the brawling was done just to set up the actual match. It was going to really get going after I reversed his sharpshooter. We pictured the crowd standing up and going crazy. That was going to be the moment when it took off.”

On his fanbase today: “I’m proud that people still appreciate what I did. When I wrestled, I wanted to have the best match I could every night. I never believed in going to a certain city and taking it easy. I gave 100% every night. When you work that hard, you always hope someone will remember it. It’s nice that people remember.”