Bret Hart Talks About What Might Have Been If He Stayed In WWF In 1997

In an interview with Fightful, Bret Hart spoke about the matches he could have had if he stayed with the WWF in 1997 instead of leaving for WCW, which of course resulted in the Montreal Screwjob. Here are highlights:

On what the eventual plan was for his retirement in WWF: “I was gonna work in some facet of the office. I was actually under, if my memory serves me right, I think was gonna take Pat Patterson’s job and work with the matches,” Bret recalled. “I don’t know that would have been ideal for me. Just because of the work involved. It was probably something that, at the time, who knows what I’m going to do? I know that I still believe I had a lot of contributions to be made to the company and I would have been an asset to them over the years for ideas and just logic and things like that. It didn’t happen. I think that was more their loss than mine. I think once all the bad blood happened with the screwjob and all that kind of stuff, it was what they lost, I think, was immeasurable. You’ll never know what I would have brought to the WWE after 1997. But, I had so many good years left. I always think whatever happened with me and Vince and how stupid all that was and how unnecessary all that was, Shawn’s behavior and the whole reason all that happened was so stupid, really. If you look at all the matches that didn’t happen. Like, all the matches I didn’t have with Steve Austin after WrestleMania 13. All the matches I didn’t have with Undertaker. Matches I didn’t have with Shawn and for that matter, Triple H, and all the different storylines that could have played out of our so-called rivalries.”

On thinking he should have stayed: “There was some great wrestlers that were coming up. What they did to me was not necessary. I should have stayed there. Vince did what he did out of petty reasons. They screwed me out of a twenty-year contract. They spent more money on Mike Tyson the next year, paying him for fifteen minutes of refereeing, as opposed to what they would have paid me for twenty years of work. I’ll never understand the reasoning or the logic of what they did or how anyone can justify, and, I think, the loss of what they would have gained. All the different guys that would have benefited from working and teaching and passing on what I knew to the next generation. All that was lost.”

On drug addiction in wrestling: “Davey had his issues and his drug problems. It’s hard to say whether he would have overcome those. I think Davey, if you know anything about that kind of drug addiction, people can’t control it. Some people have an ability to overcome it and there’s a lot of guys, like Test is a good example. You go to rehab and you got it under control and a week later you’re back on. You don’t have the control to stop yourself from getting back on that cycle of drugs again. There’s a lot of guys that have the ability to get off and it’s a credit to Shawn Michaels, really, that he survived, that he’s alive today. He was one of the guys, and he’d probably be the first one to tell you, I’m sure he has, that he had a really bad problem. There’s a few wrestlers from those days that had serious drug problems that overcame them and are alive today that and are living prosperous and happy lives. It just shows you that if nothing is impossible, maybe, it would be nice to think that Davey would have been like one of them. But, unfortunately, he’s not with us.”