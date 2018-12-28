Teddy Hart Says Vince McMahon “Created” Bret Hart, That Bret’s Anger Towards WWE Only Hurt Himself

Teddy Hart recently spoke with Chris Vliet at the MLW Fusion TV taping in Miami, FL. Highlights and video are below.

On the relationship between WWE and the Hart Family following the Montreal Screwjob and Owen Hart’s death: “It was Bret that kind of made things difficult. And sure the screwjob happened but that could have ended in two years and he could have come back and did all this cool stuff. Even if we had the stroke or the concussion, he still could have come back,” Hart said. “If Tyson Kidd could come back with a broken neck and not be mad, I hate to say it but Owen’s death happened because of actions that were taken by other people that set Owen up to that position. It wasn’t anybody’s fault, it just happened. If you’re going to continue your life, let it go and go back to the company who made you. Vince created Bret Hart.”

On Bret Hart’s anger towards WWE: “I just think it was hard to see Bret with so much potential to be a great agent or a great booker. And I think he loved the business enough from what I remember seeing that he would have liked to have been on the road like Fit Finlay or Dean Malenko or how Vince is always there,” he said. “I think Bret would have been a nice touch to have him back there and have him and Shawn and Triple H all on the same page. I just wish that everyone would have gotten along a little earlier.”