wrestling / News
Bret Hart, Thunder Rosa, Lana, More Set For Highspots Virtual Signings
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
HighspotsAuctions.com has announced its virtual signing schedule for October, which will feature appearances from Thunder Rosa, Bret Hart, Lana, The IInspiration, Malakai Black, and many more.
Here’s the full schedule for the virtual signings:
* October 5 – Thunder Rosa
* October 7 – Kaleb with a K
* October 14 – Bret Hart
* October 19 – CJ Perry (aka Lana)
* October 21 – The IInspiration
* October 25 – Malakai Black
* October 26 – Fandango
* October 28 – Candice Michelle
* October 31 – PCO
