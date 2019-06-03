Various News: Bret Hart To Make First Appearance In Alaska, Impact Wrestling Taping TV This Week, Updated Lineups For Impact’s Weekend Events

– Bret Hart will make his first-ever appearance in Alaska at the WrestlePro event on December 7 in Anchorage at the Sullivan Arena. You can find more information here.

– Impact Wrestling will tape future TV episodes Thursday and Friday this week at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, Queens.

– Here are the updated lineups for Impact’s joint shows with House of Hardcore this weekend:

A Night You Can’t Mist – Saturday 6/8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA (airing on Impact Plus):

*The Great Muta makes his 2300 debut with Tommy Dreamer vs. Mike Elgin & Johnny Impact with Jerry Lynn as special referee.

*House of Hardcore TV Champions: Willie Mack vs. X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart

*South Philly Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs Eddie Edwards.

*Suck it vs.Touch it Match: Billy Gunn vs Joey Ryan.

*Also appearing are Moose, Impact Champion Brian Cage, The Luchasaurus, Little Guido Maritato, The Double Duprees and more!

Digital Destruction – Sunday 6/9 at the Sports Arena in St. James, Long Island, airing live on Impact’s Twitch channel:

*The Great Muta to appear.

*Tommy Dreamer & Billy Gunn & Jordynne Grace vs. Johnny Impact & Moose & Taya Valkyrie.

*Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart.

*Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards.

*Michael Elgin vs. Luchasaurus.

*Also appearing Joey Ryan, Brian Cage, Little Guido Maritato, The Double Duprees and more.