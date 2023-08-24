Bret Hart Pays Tribute to Terry Funk: ‘A True Legend’

Bret Hart is the latest wrestling star to pay tribute to the great Terry Funk after the latter’s passing. As noted, Funk passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79. Hart posted pics of himself and Funk on his Instagram account, captioning the post:

“The wrestling world lost a true legend in the passing of Terry Funk. I met Terry when I was only 14 years old and he, along with his brother Dory and father Dory Sr., was an immense influence on me. One of the greatest in-ring performers who always brought a distinct realism and imagination to the business. He was as famous for his hard bumps as he was for his brawling, but was a true worker and professional. Few did it better, and this is one loss that pro wrestling will mourn for a very long time. To my friend and mentor, I pray a fast trip and soft landing in wrestling heaven. Thank you for all you gave.”