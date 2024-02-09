Bret Hart Thinks Text Messages Sound Like Vince McMahon, Calls Allegations ‘Sick & Disgusting’

As previously reported, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE following allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. McMahon has denied all allegations and is under criminal investigation. In an interview with Slate, Bret Hart said the text messages McMahon allegedly sent Janel Grant sound like hihm and called the situation ‘sick’ and ‘disgusting’. Here are highlights:

On reading the allegations: “When you get that vision in your head, you go, ‘That’s messed up.’ It’s too sick and disgusting to really imagine.”

On the text messages: “They sound like Vince.”

On if he thinks more will come forward: “I don’t think this is the only incident of this kind of predatory behavior. I think you’ll find that it’s everywhere in [WWE].”

On why he never spoke out against McMahon: “It’s kind of like The Godfather: You never know when a guy like Vince will be your enemy again over something you say or do. He’s the Teflon guy. You just can’t seem to get anything on him. He’s just too powerful, got too much money.”