Bret Hart, Vince McMahon Weigh In On Mel Phillips & Ring Boy Scandal In Mr. McMahon Series

The Mr. McMahon explored a number of WWE’s darker incidents including the “ring boy” allegations, with Bret Hart and Vince McMahon both weighing in. The scandal saw Mel Phillips, Terry Garvin and Pat Patterson accused of sexually abusing underage boys brought in as crew for WWE shows in 1992. with Tom Cole making the allegations. Cole settled out of court with WWE and all three men were fired, though Patterson was brought back.

Hart, McMahon and Phil Mushnick all spoke about the matter in the docuseries, and you can see their comments below (per Fightful). Of note, Tony Atlas also spoke and said that Patterson had groped him.

Hart on Phillips: “Mel Phillips was a total pedophile that preyed on young boys and if these young boys weren’t complying with their request for sexual favors, they weren’t hired… I do think there was a lot of turning a blind eye to some of the things that were going on, but I don’t think anybody could ever prove anything. It was like, ‘How do you prove it?'”

McMahon on the ring boy allegations: “Phil Mushnick was trying to build this whole case of how rotten the company was. He didn’t care how he did it. He didn’t care whether he hurt the people involved on one side of the the other. He just wanted to write this salacious piece about WWE.”

Mushnick on the allegations: “It was a pedophile ring! Three of these guys were all in on it. These were real kids being sexually abused on McMahon’s watch.”