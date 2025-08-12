Bret Hart Recalls Disagreement With Vince McMahon Over His Sunglasses

Bret Hart recently spoke with The Rap on Wrestling and shared a story about how Vince McMahon didn’t want Hart to wear his iconic sunglasses during promos, and the compromise that was eventually struck. Highlights of his comments are below.

On insisting he wear his sunglasses during interviews: “It’s kind of a funny story in a way because I remember the day before I wore the sunglasses out. I used to wear the regular sunglasses all the time and then I remember doing interviews backstage and we got these strict new orders from the top, from Vince McMahon, that we were not allowed to wear sunglasses, no more sunglasses, that Vince wants eye contact, and I remember going, I’m not doing it. I said, I don’t have much of a gimmick. The only gimmick I got is my sunglasses. This is when I was a heel. We didn’t have ring jackets or anything. I said, the only gimmick I got is my sunglasses. So I walk out, Mr. Cool with the glasses. They said, you can’t wear them on the interview, I said, well I’m not doing the interview then.”

On Vince McMahon getting involved: “It was a big thing, everything stopped, and they had to go get Vince, and we came to this agreement that after all that was said and done, I’d have to put them on and take them off when I did the interviews. But it was the very next day, like 24 hours later, they came up with the pink shades, and they go, now we want you to wear these, they forgot they had been creating these glasses for me to wear, to give away to kids, it was just so funny. All that fuss and argument the day before, and then show up the next day and be like, we have these sunglasses for you, we want you to wear them all the time.”