Bret Hart Wishes He Could Have Faced Rey Mysterio

Bret Hart faced a number of legendary performers during his in-ring career, and he says he wishes he could have added another to that list in Rey Mysterio. Hart appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show and talked about how he never got a chance to face someone with a lucha libre style and would have loved to have done so.

“There’s all kinds of different styles and different,” Hart began (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “You know, I wish I could have wrestled someone like Rey Mysterio. I never really wrestled a Lucha Libre style guy. I would love to have done some stuff, especially if I was a bad guy.”

He continued, “I would’ve loved to have worked with Rey, although I did wrestle Owen and did a lot of high-flying stuff. You know, I was always a guy that liked a good challenge.”

Hart’s match with Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 became the first bout inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend.