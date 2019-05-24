Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’

The Columbus Dispatch reports that while speaking at a neuroscience symposium sponsored by OhioHealth at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Bret Hart spoke about getting kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade 1999, and how he wishes Goldberg heard him when he told him not to hurt him. Here are highlights:

On what he said to Goldberg before their match: “One of the last things I said to Bill before I walked out to the ring was, ‘Don’t hurt me. I wish he heard me a little better.”

On wrestling after that kick and suffering another concussion: “I was mad for being there and mad at myself for being in this situation. I remember when I hit the ground, I could see a million stars.”