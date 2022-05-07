Bret Hart Would Love To Work With AEW But Is Happy At Home Right Now

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Bret Hart said that there are things he would like to do in AEW but for now, he’s happy staying at home. Hart has been teased as a possible manager for FTR, and the company is currently running a tournament dedicated to his brother Owen.

He said: “Well, I’m happily retired. I’m a home guy now. There’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What would you do in AEW?’ What would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a Chairman? I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler. I’d be happy to help a lot of them, and I know a lot of them. I talk to a lot of them, sometimes by text or on the phone and people call me up. I always got advice and I can always pinpoint little things that can make a difference in a guy’s match or something that he’s doing. But I’m a guy that likes being home, so they’re going to have to call me on the phone. I wish I could go do stuff more easily, but I’m getting a little older now and it’s getting harder for me to keep flying around and doing stuff, so I got to pick my days that I can do stuff. There’s a lot of things I would love to be part of with AEW and what they’re doing. I know they got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that, but right now I’m happy at home.“