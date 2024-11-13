Bret Hart Set For WrestleMania 41 VIP Package

Bret Hart will be at WrestleMania 41 as part of a VIP package experience. On Location announced the Gold Ticket Package experience featuring Hart, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

Take your WrestleMania 41 experience to the next level with pre-show hospitality access with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. This exceptional package inclusion is only available with your WWE Gold or Champion Priority Pass package from our exclusive hospitality partner, On Location.

Packages include a 2-night ticket with the best seats, all-inclusive hospitality, WWE Superstore and WWE World access and many more premier perks.