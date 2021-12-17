Bret Hart Jokingly States He’d Entertain Idea Of WrestleMania Match With Donald Trump

Bret Hart is set to be inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame on Friday, becoming the first wrestler to earn the honor. Ahead of his induction, Hart did a Q&A session for fans, where he answered a variety of questions, including a possible one-off return match in WWE.

Hart jokingly noted that he’d entertain the idea of wrestling former U.S. president Donald Trump at WrestleMania, with Vince McMahon as the special guest referee, but that he had no desire to do any on-screen wrestling roles at this stage of his life (via POST Wrestling):

“And I will say no. That will never happen [Bret being an on-screen character again or a manager/commentator]. I have no time to do that. I did my time on the road. I like to think I saved my money and I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there or do, you know, anything sometimes to get out of the house but at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don’t need it that bad and I’m happy kind of just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that. I mean if there was something where it’s like I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something, I’d hear it out because it’d be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely and as far as managers and all that kind of stuff, I don’t — Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it. I was a great wrestler. I don’t wanna be a referee either and I don’t wanna be a commentator because everything I say hurts. Sometimes I can be too honest.”

Hart’s induction will air on CTV in Canada at 10 PM ET.