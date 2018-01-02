Various News: Bret Hart Writing Foreword For Autobiography, Bruce Prichard Holding Live Podcast At NBA Game

– PWInsider reports that Bret Hart will write the foreword for David Schultz’ autobiography Don’t Call Me Fake: The Real Story of ‘Dr. D David Schultz,which was co-written by John Cosper. The book is expected to go on sale next month. The book follows Schultz’s life as a pro wrestler, as well as his time as a bounty hunter who had a 100% capture rate, and those he brought back never skipped their court dates again. As far as wrestling goes, it will cover his early life, training with Herb Welch, his time in Memphis, Florida, Stampede, the AWA, and the WWF. The incident with John Stossel on ABC’s 20/20 will be covered, as well as his WWF firing and his career afterward. There are stories about Hulk Hogan, Antonio Inoki, Johnny Rodz, The Iron Sheik, Ric Flair, Abdullah the Butcher and more.

– Bruce Prichard will host a special post-game live edition of his “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, which features former WWE executive, performer and co-host Conrad Thompson. It will happen after the game between the Nets and the Miami Heat in the Barclays Center. The Nets are selling combo tickets for $35 for the game and the podcast. You can find tickets here.