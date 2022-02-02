Bret Hart Says WWE Initially Wanted To Bill Him From America

Bret Hart recently discussed his arrival to WWE and how they wanted to bill him from America. During SportsNet’s feature on Hart’s career, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how he initially came into the company and how he was dead set against being billed from anywhere other than his hometown and country. You can see some highlights below:

On WWE wanting to bill him as from the US: “When I first went to WWE, they wanted me to say I was from America. And I remember going, ‘I’m Bret Hart from Calgary.’ That’s where I’m from, that’s where I want to be from. I stuck to my guns and made them. I stayed ‘Bret Hart from Calgary’ with my dad’s history which eventually got worked into my storylines about The Dungeon and growing up in the Hart family.”

On being able to be a babyface in his home country throughout his career: “I was always mindful that I needed to be a hero in Canada. I need fans in Canada to go, ‘Yeah that was cool what Bret Hart did, I still back him even though he cheated last night.’”