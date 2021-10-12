wrestling / News
Bret Hart’s Virtual Signing Set For Friday
October 12, 2021 | Posted by
Bret Hart will be doing a virtual interactive signing this coming Friday. Highspots took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that Hart’s signing will take place on Friday evening at 7 PM ET.
You can see the details below:
This Friday join us for "The Hitman Special" at 7pm EST with very special guest, @BretHart
Available items for pre-order can be found at https://t.co/HHKzRusWrq!#BretHart #Hitman #HitmanSpecial #highspotsauctions pic.twitter.com/ZsUoL62Uob
— Highspots.com (@Highspots) October 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley and Britt Baker Go Back and Forth on Twitter after Foley Calls Thunder Rosa a ‘Hardcore Legend’
- Possible Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Spoiler For WWE Crown Jewel
- Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Enter At All In With Impact Knockouts Title
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family