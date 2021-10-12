wrestling / News

Bret Hart’s Virtual Signing Set For Friday

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bret Hart AEW Championship Double or Nothing

Bret Hart will be doing a virtual interactive signing this coming Friday. Highspots took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that Hart’s signing will take place on Friday evening at 7 PM ET.

You can see the details below:

