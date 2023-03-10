Brett DiBiase Recalls Getting ‘Initiated’ Into FCW, Wade Barrett Getting Tasered By Police

Brett DiBiase had a stint in FCW, and he recently talked about his “initiation” by the boys there. The son of Ted DiBiase was a guest on Developmentally Speaking and talked about his time in the then-WWE developmental territory and how his first week there, he was taken out for a raucous night that included Wade Barrett being tased and spending $2,500. You can see some highlights below:

On getting ‘initiated’ into FCW: “They took me out kind of as my initiation. And I’ll never forget, I got this credit card limit for like $2,500 and I’m just like, ‘Okay.’ I knew I know all the stories of how this goes. I’m probably going to be getting ribbed at some point. They’re probably going to get me trashed. And I remember Shane is pouring like [a full amount of] Jack Daniels in a Solo cup, and he was like, ‘Drink.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh…’ And we went to this place called the Blue Martini, it was this bar over there in Tampa.”

On what he remembers from that night: “I don’t remember much other than, I remember [Wade Barrett] got tasered that night by the cops and we had to go get him out of jail the next day. And that was actually — it was a misunderstanding. Because some chick jumped on his back, and he thought it was a guy, and he just kind of naturally did like this, threw the girl down to the ground. And so then the security — and they’re already messing with us anyways, because they just think that — for some reason, they think I guess all wrestlers are just whatever. There’s this persona, right?

“And so I just remember crying, literally crying. Calling dad, saying, ‘I don’t know if I can do this!’ And I woke up, got my bill on my American Express. And apparently that card got used all night, maxed it out first day I had it. And so that was my first week at FCW side of WWE. I made my dad so proud, the one thing he was worried about, I accomplished all in one night.”

