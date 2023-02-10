Brett Favre Sues Pat McAfee & More For Defamation

Brett Favre has filed lawsuits against Pat McAfee and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, accusing them of defamation. Fox News reports that the NFL alumnus filed a lawsuit against McAfee, Sharpe, and Mississippi State Auditor Shad White alleging that they made “defamatory allegations” about him in relation to the Mississippi welfrare scandal that saw the state sue 38 parties as it tries to recoup $24 million of a total of $77 million in welfare money.

You may recall the Mississippi case as the one that the DiBiase family are connected with. The DiBiase are among the 38 parties who were part of the civil complaint filed, which targeted those who are alleged to have been responsible for or were recipients of the misspent funds.

Favre was part of a volleyball wellness center at the University of Southern Mississippi, which he helped raise money for. That facility received a $5 million grant from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which is was not allowed under the rules. Favre received $1.1 million for fundraising, which he has returned but has yet to pay back the interest. Due to that unpaid interest, he is a party to the lawsuit. He has denied knowing that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the university or to him and has not been criminally charged.

In the lawsuit, Favre accuses White — who first discovered the misspending and fraud — as having “carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations” against him in order to gain national media attention. He also alleged in a separate complaint that McAfee said of Favre:

“Every time [Favre’s] name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people and took money right out of their pockets… [Favre is] certainly in the middle of stealing from poor people in Mississippi right now.”

Sharpe, a former NFL player, is also the subject of his own complaint in which Favre alleges that he “stole money from the people that really needed that money.”

Favre’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail::