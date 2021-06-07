Brett Lauderdale Brings AEW Stars Into GCW Through the Talent Themselves, Not AEW

Brett Lauderdale has seen a lot of AEW talent coming through GCW, and he says that his deals are made with the wrestlers and not through AEW itself. Lauderdale was a guest on the Business Of the Business podcast and discussed how he brings in names like Jon Moxley, Joey Janela and others.

“Almost all of our work with AEW talent is through the talent itself,” Lauderdale said (per Fightful). “Not to say that there isn’t a relationship, I think we have an understanding and there’s a certain level of expectation from AEW as it relates to GCW and working with their talent, but I’m not calling the office and saying, ‘I’d like to do this with this person on this date. Is this okay?’ It doesn’t go down like that.”

He continued, “It’s usually the talent itself spearheading this and if there are any issues, it comes back to me and it’s something we deal with then we do it. The people that work with us are here because they want to work with us, not because I’m throwing them dates and saying, ‘it’s this day for this amount of money, do you want to do it?’ It’s these people wanting to do this and wanting to stay busy beyond TV tapings. GCW is fortunate to be in that position.”