Brett Lauderdale Comments On Allegations of GCW Faking COVID Tests

Brett Lauderdale has spoken out about allegations that GCW falsified COVID tests during the early part of the pandemic. As you may recall, independent wrestler “Dirty” Ron McDonald posted to social media last week and alleged that his “people made over 50 fake COVID test results so [Lauderdale] could runs [sic] shows during the pandemic” from October of 2020 through January of 2021. He supplied screenshots of what appeared to be Facebook messenger conversations with Lauderdale as well as what appear to be documents notifying of of negative COVID tests.

Several talents including Tony Deppen, Joey Janela, and Jordan Oliver responded to the allegation defending GCW and Lauderdale from the allegations the day after they were made. Lauderdale was on the Business of the Business podcast on Tuesday and discussed the situation.

“This is somebody who’s throwing a lot of s**t at the wall,” Lauderdale said of McDonald (per Wrestling Inc)., “And again, I want to be careful of how I respond to this cause I don’t want to engage in this and also because some of the things that were said were borderline on… there could be legal implications to some of this so I prefer to disengage in this and let’s see what happens. I’ve talked to people from a legal aspect that have advised me to approach it a certain way so I don’t want to give too much credence to this, you know what I mean? Other than to say I’m proud of my record during COVID and the pandemic. The proof is in the pudding [it’s] pretty public everything we did so I’ll leave it at that.”