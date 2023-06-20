Brett Lauderdale Comments On Blake Christian Missing GCW Show For ROH Match

Blake Christian missed his GCW World Title defense at Thank Me Later on Saturday, and Brett Lauderdale took to social media to comment on the matter. GCW announced on Saturday before the show that Christian would not make his World Title defense against Kevin Blackwood “Due to circumstances out of our control.” Christian worked the ROH TV tapings that night and shared the GCW announcement, writing:

“Hey sorry. It’s out of my hands but I’ll Be back next week and defend my title against 3 losers.”

After a fan criticized Christian’s being pulled due to the ROH taping, Lauderdale wrote:

“Just to be clear, this wasnt totally unexpected. If you book contracted talent, there is a chance they can be pulled at *any time* for *any* reason. It’s frustrating at times, but it comes with the territory and its a calculated risk we are willing to take. Everything will be ok.”

