Brett Lauderdale Comments On Status of AEW/GCW Relationship, If Jon Moxley Will Appear Again

In an interview with Fightful, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about the status of the relationship between his company and AEW. The two have worked together in the past, with Jon Moxley regularly appearing for GCW and Nick Gage showing up on an episode of Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On if Moxley’s new deal with AEW prevents him from working with GCW again: “I think, and I’ll be totally honest with you, if that is such a thing, it’s never been communicated to me. So if that is a new rule, nobody told me that. I still have good relationships with a lot of AEW talent, and I still discuss opportunities with them. Obviously with Mox, he’s a lead story, no matter where he is or what he does, or who he’s working with. So I think it’s easy, and I can understand how people can see Mox’s new arrangement with AEW and assume that he’s never going to appear in GCW again. I would say even that may be taking a leap. I wouldn’t be surprised if Moxley turned up at a GCW event two months from now. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

On working with other companies: “Yeah, to face Omos. That’s a dream match for me. I get it, I know how the wrestling world works and the online wrestling community, and the way general discussion works, that people sometimes take one piece of a story and it turns into something completely different. So I don’t think that this relationship is dead. I don’t think that there’s a ban. There’s always different guidelines in place. There are certain people that are available and certain people that aren’t, and the rules on how, when, and why, those things change all the time. They’ve changed since day one, from the first time we had AEW talent on our shows. Again I hear about new changes for everybody all the time. That’s one thing about wrestling is things change every day. So it’s very possible that maybe that even was a rule for a day, or a week or a month, or whatever. But these things change all the time. Circumstances always change. So I mean certainly, I would hope not.”

On working with AEW: “AEW has been very good to us over the years, and we’ve been blessed to have access to people like Moxley and Janela, when Janela was under AEW contract, he was always available to us. We’re lucky, we’re lucky to have been able to work with the people we have. Whether it’s over now or whether it continues for another five years, either way, I’m thankful for what we were able to do with AEW, and hopefully we’ll be able to do more.”