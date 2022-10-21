Brett Lauderdale Comments On Reports Of WWE Working With GCW

A new report suggests that GCW may be doing something with WWE, and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale commented on the speculation. The WON noted that the company “has something going on with WWE,” pointing out that Joey Janela promoted this week’s Raw and told everyone on the GCW roster to do the same.

Lauderdale issued a statement to Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman which stayed coy about WWE speculation while also hyping big news to be revealed soon:

“Of course, we are aware of the speculation and the rumors surrounding GCW right now. We are very excited for the future of GCW, which includes a number of exciting partnerships as well as a game-changing announcement in regards to how people will be able to stream and watch GCW events going forward! We will make our first of many announcements this Saturday during GCW’s event in Detroit, which will air LIVE on FiteTV!”

Janela took to Twitter on Friday and teased “HUGE Wrestlemania weekend news coming this weekend” regarding GCW’s The Collective event while also promoting WWE Crown Jewel:

HUGE Wrestlemania weekend news is coming this weekend! @collective2022 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 21, 2022