Brett Lauderdale Comments On ROH Final Battle Main Event Spoiler

– Brett Lauderdale has spoken about the big spoiler for the main event of ROH Final Battle. As reported, Wednesday night’s ROH TV taping saw Matt Cardona appear to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at the December PPV. That segment is set to air on tonight’s ROH TV.

The booking has garnered some attention due to the fact that, as reported last week, Ricky Starks was pulled from his planned GCW appearances. AEW pulled Starks from the bookings, and it was said (though not yet confirmed) to be due to comments made by Effy about Tony Khan’s father in the wake of AEW booking events at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Those events, which include Final Battle, will take place soon before GCW hosts their own events at the venue.

Fightful Select reached out to Lauderdale about the matter, and the GCW owner issued the following statement:

“I’m Excited for Matt and excited for the fans. It will be a fun atmosphere at The Hammerstein Ballroom for AEW and I think things may have just gotten a little more interesting for GCW’s return to The Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th…”

The site also reports that despite speculation, the whole matter was not an elaborate work between AEW and GCW.