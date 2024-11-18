Brett Lauderdale Says Deal With TrillerTV Includes 75 GCW Events A Year

In an interview with Fightful, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about the promotion’s deal with TrillerTV, which he said requires 75 events per year. GCW recently signed a new deal to remain on the service for two more years.

Lauderdale said: “Well I’ve kind of lost track, but our contract with Triller calls for 75 events a year. So we have to be busy just by the numbers. But we were always prolific even before we had this particular contact with Triller and part of it is just my goal has always been to take GCW to as many places as we can, take it all over the world, take it all over the country. I take a lot of pride in that and I think that’s what drives me is just being able to show GCW to as many people as possible. The way to do that is to keep going to new cities and revisiting old cities and strengthening these markets. I guess sometimes when I’m putting these schedules together, they fill up quickly and before you know it, you have shows three weekends a month and you forget you’re supposed to take a week off every once in a while. I am really proud of what we do and I’m proud of our whole team. I mean, our guys are road warriors, really. Of course, WWE schedule is incredible the way they do it. We do this, we’re in the streets, we’re in the trenches, literally. We’re putting four people in a car and driving from Louisville to St. Louis and St. Louis to Indianapolis and this is real. These are hungry people, passionate people who love wrestling and love doing what they do and that’s really what GCW is all about.”

When asked who decides locations for GCW events, he added: “There’s no designated person at GCW that does this. I mean I am the designated person but I know a lot of people in a lot of places and sometimes I do it. I may do a site visit. Sometimes I may have somebody who can do it for me and FaceTime with me and sometimes, I can do it blindly just based on what I already know about a venue. But at this point, GCW has been around doing this for a long time and, and I know somebody everywhere and if I don’t know somebody, I know somebody who knows somebody. So, we have a vast network that if I need to find a venue in this city I always at least know where to start. When we go somewhere new for the first time and you see all these people who have never seen GCW before and there’s a lot of A-towns out there that are yet to be tapped. But I like to pick the ones that, that love us and give the best reception. I don’t like to do one and done. I like to go back. So you start seeing a lot of cities that get added to the schedule again and again and that’s, I guess how you get to so many shows a year is because Detroit has to be visited three or four times a year. Louisville has to be visited three or four times a year. Tampa, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, so on and so forth. So I just like to keep it consistent.“