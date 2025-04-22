wrestling / News
Brett Lauderdale Denies GCW Has Taken Money From Other Promotions
Brett Lauderdale, owner of Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), has refuted claims that the promotion has ever received funds from another wrestling organization. His denial comes amidst recent criticism from some fans regarding GCW’s involvement with WWE’s ID program and their booking of talent associated with it.
In a recent social media exchange, Lauderdale directly addressed a fan’s assertion that GCW accepts money from WWE, stating this was untrue.
We have never once included "wwe id prospect" on a gcw match graphic https://t.co/GfRZpPbP29
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 21, 2025