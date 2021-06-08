Brett Lauderdale Reveals Reason FITE Is Better Fit For GCW Than IWTV

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on The Business of the Business, and in the interview, he discussed the reason FITE is a better fit for the company than its previous partnership with IWTV.

Lauderdale noted that there were limitations with what GCW could do with previous services, but that FITE offers more potential for growing GCW’s audience (via Fightful):

“IWTV is a great service for some and at times it’s a great service for GCW, but in my opinion, if you’re just relying on a subscription service like IWTV or any Highspots, if that’s the sole distributor of your product, you’re going to hit a ceiling and you can only grow so much. The consumer and the platform are only going to pay so much. With FITE TV, theoretically, there is no ceiling. 1,000 people can order it, 5,000 people can order it. As interested as people are, our revenue goes up the more we sell.

“On the subscription services like IWTV, there are only so many subscribers. After that, we’re only getting paid X amount per hour. For us, is it worth it to put every show on there? Probably not. For some companies, it’s a great deal because you’re included in this network and there are eyes watching you that would not be buying on FITE TV. If you can get in front of them, whether you’re getting 50 cents an hour or $1 an hour, that’s great because you just want someone to watch your product. For GCW, people are already watching and we need to make more than 50 cents or $1 an hour to generate the revenue we need.”

It was announced earlier in the week that IWTV has filed a lawsuit against GCW for breach of contract, with Lauderdale responding by saying he’d sent “countless proposals” to IWTV to find a resolution.