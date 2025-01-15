Brett Lauderdale Says Gate For The People vs. GCW Is Now In Six Figures

The People vs. GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom is already a success, as Brett Lauderdale says it has hit a gate of six figures. In the latest Game Changer Weekly (via Fightful), Lauderdale spoke about the success of the show, which happens on Sunday.

He said: “The numbers today, whether one person watches this show on Triller or not, the numbers are, they’re okay. I never talk business or real numbers, but I can tell you, the gate of this show, the ticket sales, I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, they gave away X amount of tickets,’ there was a couple of tickets given away, but I can tell you that the gate for this show is in six figures, there’s over $100,000 worth of tickets sold, which is more than any independent wrestling show will sell this year, next year, last year, the year before, five years from now, the year after. So will this show be as successful as 2021 from a business standpoint? No because that would be virtually impossible, but I can tell you this is a history-making show in its own right.“