– During a recent interview with SEScoops.com’s Business of the Business podcast, GCW founder Brett Lauderdale discussed a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

Brett Lauderdale on GCW’s place in the wrestling landscape: “I’m very confident in our product and I think that what we do is special and unique and entertaining and fun and all that stuff. As far as numbers go, #3, #2 or #1 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 7, I don’t really feel like we’re competing with anyone. We’re just focussed on what we’re doing and trying to be the best at what we do.”

On bringing in The Briscoes: “The Briscoes are awesome and it’s not secret that they are awesome and that they are one of the best tag-teams of all time. Obviously, they were under contract with Ring of Honor, which was great for them. Unless you were a hardcore Ring of Honor fan, you don’t really see the Briscoes as much. There’s so many matchup and so many people that have never had the chance to work with them. It’s exciting for the fans and I can also tell you it’s exciting for the Briscoes.”

His thoughts on PCO: “It’s possible he could do that many but I don’t have 40 dates lined up right now and obviously we don’t have contracts or anything. Certainly PCO is a guy we like to have around as often as he can.”

Lauderdale on GCW’s partnership with Pabst Blue Ribbon: “I hate the term sponsor. We’ve talked about this with PBR. We like to consider what we do to be more of a partnership. We’re kind of signed on to work together for the duration of 2022. We’ve got several events lined up that we’re going to partner on. A lot of ideas that we’re working on and developing. PBR is a very cool brand and I think a lot of people don’t fully understand the history of that brand and what they’re doing now. From a cultural standpoint, they match up with us, they are a good match with GCW. We kind of have the same demo.”