Brett Lauderdale Says GCW’s Relationship With Triller Is Still Strong

Brett Lauderdale says that GCW still has a strong day to day relationship with Triller. It was reported by Wrestlenomics in May that the company has failed to file financial reports in a timely manner and some promotions accused Triller in 2024 of being late on issuing payments. Lauderdale spoke with the Business of the Business Podcast and you can see some highlights per the show below:

On the overall relationship between GCW and Triller: “Our relation on a day-to-day basis is still strong. We still work with the same people and from an operation standpoint, everything is still seamless and working smoothly. There are other elements that aren’t as smooth as we would like them. They are still a good partner. As broadcast partners, the app remains strong. As far as a fan standpoint, nothing is affected. Fans are continuing to get everything that they paid for. It’s all seamless and still a great deal for the fans. Everything is still cool. They are as good as they could be given the circumstances.”

On if Triller is up-to-date in paying GCW: “I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss exactly where we are at. Of course, I am aware that there have been delays with other people. There have been delays with us at certain times in the past. But I think, and it’s hard for the casual observer to understand the way the Triller business works and how there are different wings to the Triller universe. There’s TrillerTV, formerly the FiteTV side and they do one thing. There’s a whole other side to the Triller umbrella, which is a whole other thing and they are sharing resources. A majority of revenue comes from one side but it is being absorbed by the entire umbrella”.

On TrillerTV’s prospects: “As someone that has been with FITE for many years before and after the acquisition, from what I can gather and from the people I talk to… I’m not at the meetings that are going on way above my level but everyone feels confident this portion of the business is still strong. Whether the parent company survives these current choppy waters, whether they make it through that or not, everyone seems to be pretty confident that the TrillerTV side will continue in one form or another… When a company goes through what Triller is going through, when they run out of money, there are creditors and what ends up happening, a lot of times assets get sold off and I think Triller does have some assets. Bare Knuckle and TrillerTV seem to be the assets that have some life in them. I don’t see a scenario where TrillerTV would just shut down tomorrow if the parent company has to cease operating. Any content producers who are frustrated with the current situation, I would say as a long-time member of the team, hang in there. This side of the business appears to be strong and I think at some point something has to give. Something is going to give in the right direction”.

On if things remain in a similar status for Triller in 6 months, if that would be sustainable for GCW: “It is hard to answer that question. I am team Triller. I’m a ride or die. I’m not afraid to say that. I’m also not an idiot. From a literal standpoint, nobody can afford to… this is a business. We have to operate it as a business. But also, I know Triller values what we bring. I know where we are on the totem pole. I know that they would, and they currently do, do what they need to do to keep us on the team. I think they do value us and know what we bring to their catalog. I have never… I have not yet felt like I need to do something. They’ve always been honest and upfront with me, where I know what’s going on and I know what’s coming where we can make it work”.

On continuing to recommend that other promoters distribute through the service: “I would guide them. I would still guide them to Triller. The TrillerTV subscriber base is multiple times over what any other wrestling platform has. They have a substantial subscriber base…. Listen, no one is getting rich off of streaming in wrestling on any of these platforms unless you are at the top of the food chain, OK? At a certain point, you have to figure what is worth more: Would it be worth getting a couple extra cents going on this platform or is it better to reach a thousand more people every time you do a show? TrillerTV in my mind is still the premier platform for indie wrestling. It’s the best app. From a fan’s standpoint, I think it’s still the place to be. So unless someone is getting a better offer elsewhere, if you have two of the same offer, company A is Triller and company B is whoever, come to the Triller side”.