wrestling / News

Brett Lauderdale Hints at Possible GCW Show in Hammerstein Ballroom

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo

Brett Lauderdale is hinting at the possibility of a GCW debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Lauderdale posted a photo of an ECW show at the legendary venue, as you can see below.

According to PWInsider, while the venue has no deals locked in for wrestling events right now, there was recently a wrestling company doing a survey of the site. The location has posted events for ECW, WWE’s version of ECW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan and more over the years.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brett Lauderdale, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading