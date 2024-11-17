Brett Lauderdale Recalls Having Idea For ‘The People vs. GCW’ Trailer For Years

In an interview with Fightful, Brett Lauderdale spoke about coming up with the ‘People vs. GCW’ concept for a event trailer, which says he had for years. It involved various GCW people arguing with Matt Cardona in court, who was the judge.

He said: “This one in particular, I actually had this concept in my head for a couple years now just waiting for the moment when we’re going to go back and waiting to unleash it. Of course I always have a couple of secret weapons in the back pocket and people I can call when I absolutely need them and this is one of those instances where this is the time where I call on the favor and here’s the idea. Then I work together with these people and we make it happen, you know? This one in particular, I literally had to track down Department of Corrections prison bus. People on our team had to track down a prison set, a courtroom set. This is like real movie stuff that we did. We spent real money and real resources on this. Because we had to. You don’t half ass something like this. If you’re going to do it, you’re going to go all the way with it and that’s what we did and that’s what we got. I’m very proud of this video. It seems like other people appreciate it as well. It was. It was filmed over a couple of different days, weeks apart. I tried to tie it to a couple of our big weekends when we would have as many people in town as possible. Some people weren’t able to make it that’s why you see some people in one shot and not in the other, because literally schedule sometimes just don’t work. But we did our best to plan it around dates where as many people could be there as possible.”