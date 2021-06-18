Brett Lauderdale Discusses Whether He’s Concerned About Nick Gage Leaving GCW For Bigger Company

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale was recently interviewed on The Business of the Business podcast, and one of the topics he discussed was current GCW World Champion Nick Gage potentially signing with a bigger company.

When asked about the possibility, Lauderdale explained the reason he doesn’t worry about it (via Fightful):

“I don’t worry about it because, at the end of the day, I want to see him succeed and so does everyone on our team and all the fans. Would it be weird if someday there was a situation where he said, ‘this is my last show’? Yeah, that would be weird. Who knows how we would deal with that. It would be crazy to think that would happen, but realistically speaking, maybe it could happen and it’s going to happen. We can’t look at that as a bad thing, we would have to see that as a major win for him and all of us. The fact that a guy like him, who was sitting in a prison cell with no hope is now under contract making a large amount of money to do what he loves to do. I could never wish against that, I could only be happy for him if it happens.”

Gage has had ongoing feuds with both Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona in recent months.