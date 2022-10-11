– In a post on Twitter during last night’s WWE Raw, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale had high praise for Omos’ squash match against two jobbers. He also indicated he hopes WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will let him bring Omos into GCW.

He wrote, “I’m all in on the Omos reboot. Hopefully, Stephanie will let us get some dates on him for gcdub #WWERaw” You can check out his tweet below: